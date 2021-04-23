$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.12. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

NYSE:HTH traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 82,229 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Hilltop by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Hilltop by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

