$0.98 EPS Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CyrusOne.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.
CONE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.29. 692,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,332. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -285.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
