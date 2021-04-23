0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading 36.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $542,320.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00067780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00092571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00684225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.76 or 0.08271810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00050580 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

