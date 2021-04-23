$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $983.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,003,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after buying an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,351,000 after buying an additional 1,463,311 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,720,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,682 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.