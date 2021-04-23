$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $979.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JELD. B. Riley lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

