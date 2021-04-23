$1.03 EPS Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.20. Installed Building Products posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.46 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Installed Building Products stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,304. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.43. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after buying an additional 260,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $23,304,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 219,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,722,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

