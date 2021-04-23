$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $930.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

