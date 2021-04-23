$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.36. IDEX reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.78.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $225.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,214. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $226.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

