$1.41 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will report $1.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $11.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $181.50 million, with estimates ranging from $60.11 million to $256.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,401,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.53.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

