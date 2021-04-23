$1.42 EPS Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.50. Lumentum reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $92.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

