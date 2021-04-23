$1.51 EPS Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.66. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $177.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,108.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.22. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $179.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

