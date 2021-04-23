$1.51 EPS Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.66. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $177.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,108.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.22. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $179.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

See Also: What is a bull market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.