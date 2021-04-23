$1.53 EPS Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.51. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8,168.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 710,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 701,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $144.60. The stock had a trading volume of 29,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $144.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

