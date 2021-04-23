-$1.56 EPS Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.72). Cinemark reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 205.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 153,649 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,200 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

