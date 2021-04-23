-$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.45). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($5.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

