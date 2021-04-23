$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.87. The Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hershey.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $161.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.64 and a 200-day moving average of $150.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.