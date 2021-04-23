100,000 Shares in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRPMU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Profile

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

