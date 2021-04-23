100,000 Shares in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRPMU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.98.
B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Profile
