100,345 Shares in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Lumber Liquidators as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,055 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $701.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

