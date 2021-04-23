107,000 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000. Bank of America makes up 1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 662.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 345,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 300,373 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Bank of America by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 910,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,244,000 after buying an additional 190,597 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Bank of America by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 530,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,541,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

BAC traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $39.05. 1,578,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,399,652. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $336.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

