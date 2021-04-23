$11.10 Million in Sales Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will report sales of $11.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $8.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $52.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.48 million to $53.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $68.86 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million.

ITMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

