$11.40 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce $11.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.96 million and the lowest is $9.32 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $8.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $50.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $69.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $67.22 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $384.64 million, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.36. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.