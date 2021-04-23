11,009 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $134.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $135.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

