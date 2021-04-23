11,360 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.60. The company had a trading volume of 175,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,904,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $195.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.