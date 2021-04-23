11,631 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $289,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares in the company, valued at $132,502,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,720 shares of company stock worth $102,985,288 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $306.69 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.61 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.06.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

