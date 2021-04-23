119,812 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 119,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,652,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $96.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.46. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

