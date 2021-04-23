12,000 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after buying an additional 388,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.52. The company had a trading volume of 54,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,725. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.