12,167 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Carvana by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $29,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total value of $17,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,006.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 844,993 shares of company stock valued at $233,618,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVNA shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $265.01 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $71.56 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of -97.07 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

