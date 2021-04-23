12,948 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $233.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $99.89 and a twelve month high of $246.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

