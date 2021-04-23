13,800 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 153.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $253.16 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.27.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

