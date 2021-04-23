138,700 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 63,273 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,463,000 after buying an additional 72,038 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 44,188 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

