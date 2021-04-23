138,875 Shares in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

