$140.38 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will post sales of $140.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.18 million. 8X8 posted sales of $121.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $527.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $529.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $612.85 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $621.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,400.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,810 shares of company stock worth $656,117. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.98.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

