$143.28 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post $143.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.56 million and the highest is $144.00 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $278.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $622.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.64 million to $631.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $691.18 million, with estimates ranging from $656.35 million to $726.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,540,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTTR opened at $4.61 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $473.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

