177,164 Shares in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 177,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Grid Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $1,370,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 35,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Grid Dynamics news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $283,020 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GDYN opened at $14.53 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

