18,000 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.5% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

