1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Stock Price Down 1.1%

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.08. 7,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 107,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1847 Goedeker stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in 1847 Goedeker were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

