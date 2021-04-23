1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.08. 7,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 107,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1847 Goedeker stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in 1847 Goedeker were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED)

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.