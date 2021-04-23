1inch Price Tops $4.17 (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. 1inch has a market cap of $653.51 million and approximately $278.28 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.17 or 0.00008361 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00066495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00018472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00091895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.69 or 0.00682916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.68 or 0.08141605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,671,623 coins. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

