1irstcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $65,746.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $30.74 million and $65,746.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001773 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 43% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00129557 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,350 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.