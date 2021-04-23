1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

1st Source has raised its dividend payment by 48.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. Analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.