1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%.

NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,389. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. 1st Source has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $50.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other 1st Source news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

