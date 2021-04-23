$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to announce $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,277,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the period.

NSIT stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.75.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

