-$2.29 EPS Expected for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will report earnings per share of ($2.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($3.79). PBF Energy posted earnings of ($1.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 92.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year earnings of ($4.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBF shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 301,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 158,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PBF Energy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 275,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,633. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

