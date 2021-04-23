$2.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.35. The Home Depot reported earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $14.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

NYSE HD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $346.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.66. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $202.19 and a 12 month high of $328.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

