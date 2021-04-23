$207.64 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to post sales of $207.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $904.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $907.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $998.86 million, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Shares of SHC opened at $24.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.05. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,987,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,885,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.