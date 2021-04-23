$21.71 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce $21.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.96 million and the highest is $22.46 million. Investar reported sales of $18.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $92.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.16 million to $95.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $97.57 million, with estimates ranging from $97.23 million to $97.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.
About Investar
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.