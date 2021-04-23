$21.71 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce $21.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.96 million and the highest is $22.46 million. Investar reported sales of $18.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $92.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.16 million to $95.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $97.57 million, with estimates ranging from $97.23 million to $97.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.