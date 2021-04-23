2,193,994 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,193,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,448,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.28% of Empire State Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $67,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $359,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,078.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

