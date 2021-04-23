23,247 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $106.00 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.71. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

