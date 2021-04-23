238,300 Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 238,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Qurate Retail at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

QRTEA opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.