$255.34 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report sales of $255.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the highest is $256.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $220.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. Ichor has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355,348 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 759,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 105,463 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,511,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

