$26.18 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will post $26.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.26 million to $28.10 million. Smart Sand reported sales of $47.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year sales of $131.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $176.57 million, with estimates ranging from $151.70 million to $201.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 291,392 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Smart Sand has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.09.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

