$265.00 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce sales of $265.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.70 million and the lowest is $260.90 million. Medpace reported sales of $230.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. Truist upped their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,806.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $17,367,378. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $46,379,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 60,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $187.49 on Friday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $191.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.28 and a 200-day moving average of $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.